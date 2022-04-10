Menu
Virginia Nichols "Gayle" Moore
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Virginia "Gayle" Nichols Moore

October 6, 1943 - April 8, 2022

Virginia "Gayle" Nichols Moore, 78, of Logan St., in Mooresville, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, in Mooresville.

Born Oct. 6, 1943, in Mooresville, she was a daughter of the late Julius Jack Nichols and Nellie Huffman Nichols. Gayle retired from Aeroquip after 40 plus years of service. Following her retirement, she worked as a caretaker which she loved so much that she became family to those she worked for. Gayle was a member of the Mt. Mourne Church of God. She loved the Lord and her church family. Gayle enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Moore; brothers, Junior Nichols, Herman Nichols and Darrell Nichols; and sister, Velma Jean Nichols.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her children, Tony Moore (Rebecca), Ritchie Moore and Wayne Moore (Katherine); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, at Mt. Mourne Church of God, in Mooresville, with the Rev. Donald Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Memorial Park, in Mooresville. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.
