Vivian Young PenderAugust 23, 1927 - October 18, 2020Vivian Young Pender, 93, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.She was born Aug. 23, 1927 in Iredell County, to the late Junie Lee Young and Dollie Levan Young. Mrs. Pender worked for many years for H.C. Cobb and later retired from Davidson College. Retirement did not suit her, so she worked 20 more years with her son at the General Store of Denver and Buffalo Shoals Supermarket and Hardware.Vivian was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was loved by many and her undying Christian faith was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a lifelong member of Mooresville Church of God in Mooresville.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Pete" Eugene Pender Sr.; daughter, Marilyn Holshouser; son, the Rev. James Thomas Pender; son-in-law, Jack Jones; brother, Partee Young; sisters, Lorene Hager, Naomi Talbert, Ruth Dyson, Sarah Young; and grandson, Chris Jackson.She is survived by her children, Howard "Pete" Pender Jr., Aundria Jones, Dollie Jackson and husband, Jack; son-in-law, Howard Holshouser; grandchildren, Anne Marie Boeckel, Beth Ann Hinton, Kim Ford, Becky Lewis, Angie Gilbert, Madison Thomas, Holden Pender, and Haley Crawford; great-grandchildren, Max, Gabi, and Tea Boeckel, Lori Beth Hinton, Devon Shook, Kandon and Adison Ford, McKinna, Jaylen, and Brett Lewis, Abby, Jackson, and Trenton Gilbert, Marlayna Gonzalez, Vivian Thomas, and Waylon Crawford; and very special friends, Phil and Sue Moore, Brian Shipman, and Jan Ervin.The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Mooresville Church of God with the Revs. Donnie Wise and Robert Jackson officiating. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Park will follow the service.Memorials may be made to Mooresville Church of God, 520 Brawley Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville