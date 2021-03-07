Menu
Walter J. Magnuson Sr.
Walter J. Magnuson Sr.

Walter J. Magnuson Sr., 88, of Mooresville, passed peacefully Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. He was formerly of Greenlawn, N.Y.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Marilyn, of 70 years. He is survived by seven children, Walter (Linda), John (Janet), Nancy Sears, Robert, David (Evelin), Kevin and Raymond, and raised his grandson, Glenn DelGreco; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a retired N.Y.C. firefighter. Walter and Marilyn participated in numerous church and prison ministries together. Their faith was the centerpiece of their marriage.

The funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 10, at 11 a.m., with a short viewing beforehand at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Burial will follow at 1 p.m., in Salisbury.

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
