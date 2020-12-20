Wayne MillerJoseph Wainwright "Wayne' Miller, Ed.D., 84, of Statesville, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, after a period of declining health.Born Jan. 9, 1936, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late Stephen Woodson Miller and Stella Misenheimer Miller. He was a 1954 graduate of Mount Ulla High School. He served a tour of duty in the U.S. Army in Germany. After his military service, he earned his Bachelor's degree from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1960. He later earned his Master's and Ed.S. degrees from Appalachian State University in 1964. In 1986, he received his Ed.D. degree in Education Administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.From 1960 to 1970, he was a seventh- and eighth-grade math and science teacher and principal at Monticello School in Iredell County. He was the first principal of two new schools in Iredell County - East Iredell Elementary School from 1970 to 1974, and West Iredell High School from 1974 to 1981. From 1981 to 1991, he served as Associate Superintendent of the Iredell County Schools. He co-chaired the Personnel, Elementary, Middle and High School Curriculum Committees for the Iredell-Statesville Schools merger in 1991. From 1991 to 1993, he was Associate Superintendent for the Iredell-Statesville Schools.In 1972, while president-elect of the North Carolina Association of Educators, he was a member of the World Council Organization of the Teaching Profession (WCOTP) in London, England for the Conference for Presidents of State and National Education Associations. He served as the 1973 to 1974 President of the NCAE.He was a former member of the Statesville Jaycees, Iredell-Statesville United Way Board of Directors, Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Iredell County March of Dimes, Statesville Kiwanis Club and Board of Directors for the Piedmont Mediation Center Inc. of Statesville.He was a member of Mt. Moriah AF & AM Masonic Lodge #690 and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.In 1993, he retired from education and began a second career as a Realtor with Hunter Realty, followed by Coldwell Banker and, until two years ago, Allen Tate Realtors.For 58 years, he was an active member of Broad Street United Methodist Church, where he served on the Administration Board, Pastor-Parish Committee, Stewardship Committee, Board of Trustees, Finance Committee and United Methodist Men. Also, he was on the District Superintendency Committee and District Church Building and Location Committee for the United Methodist Church Statesville.He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who always took care of his family. He was a warm and friendly man, generous, kind and gracious.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Wilson Miller and Hugh Barrier Miller; sister, Martha Lou Miller; and two grandchildren, Charles Joseph Wade Mitchell and Laura Elizabeth Mitchell.Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Laura (Susie) Woody Miller of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Mitchell and husband, Monte, of Beckley, W.Va., and Joanna Lyall Shaffoe and husband, Troy, of Clemmons; a granddaughter, Kathryn "Katie" Rachel Lyall of Clemmons; brother, Harry Miller and wife, Madie, of New London,; sister-in-law, Lela Miller of Wilkesboro; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Mary John Dye and the Rev. Monte Mitchell at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Broad Street United Methodist Church. A graveside service for family and friends with Military rites and Masonic rites will follow in Oakwood Cemetery at 3 p.m.Memorials may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 169, Statesville, NC 28625; or Dr. Joseph Wainwright Miller Scholarship at Appalachian State University, Gift Processing, ASU Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608 (make checks payable to ASU Foundation).Troutman Funeral Home