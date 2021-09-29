Wayne Frank Vlack
July 30, 1934 - September 23, 2021
Wayne Frank Vlack, 87, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Mitchell Mack Hospice House, in Mooresville.
Born July 30, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Frank and Anna Hanacek Vlack. Mr. Vlack was a retired electrical engineer for IBM. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, traveling and fishing. Mr. Vlack was preceded in death by his wife, Melva Vlack; daughters, Joyce Komatowskas, Susan Yanus and Leta Lee.
He is survived by children, Keith Vlack, of Troutman and Diana Palomba (James), of Mass.; brother, Dennis Vlack (Linda), of Ohio; four grandchildren, Tammy Tevepaugh, Susan Palomba, Janelle Palomba and Christine Smith; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, in Mooresville, with the Rev. Tom McCrea officiating.
For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the livestream, www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625-8246.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune from Sep. 29 to Oct. 13, 2021.