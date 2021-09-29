Menu
Wayne Frank Vlack
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Wayne Frank Vlack

July 30, 1934 - September 23, 2021

Wayne Frank Vlack, 87, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Mitchell Mack Hospice House, in Mooresville.

Born July 30, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Frank and Anna Hanacek Vlack. Mr. Vlack was a retired electrical engineer for IBM. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, traveling and fishing. Mr. Vlack was preceded in death by his wife, Melva Vlack; daughters, Joyce Komatowskas, Susan Yanus and Leta Lee.

He is survived by children, Keith Vlack, of Troutman and Diana Palomba (James), of Mass.; brother, Dennis Vlack (Linda), of Ohio; four grandchildren, Tammy Tevepaugh, Susan Palomba, Janelle Palomba and Christine Smith; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, in Mooresville, with the Rev. Tom McCrea officiating.

For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the livestream, www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625-8246.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune from Sep. 29 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Chapel
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
