Wilford Victor "Vic" West III
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Wilford Victor "Vic" West III

March 2, 1939 - March 1, 2021

Wilford Victor "Vic" West III passed away quietly and peacefully at Gordon Hospice House, Monday, March 1, 2021.

He was born March 2, 1939, in Greenville, S.C., the only child of Nan Hughey West and Wilford Victor West Jr.

He graduated from Greenville High School in 1957 and The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., in 1961.

He is survived by his family of whom he was extremely proud: his wife of 61 years, Martha Frances Drummond West; four children, Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Scott Drummond West (Jane) of Rockledge, Fla., Attorney Wilford Victor "Russ" West IV (Vera) of Mooresville, Attorney Viki Melissa West of Mooresville and Dr. Mark Warren West (LeClaire) of Charleston, S.C.; four grandchildren, Dru West (Kara), Challie West, Rachel West and John Michael West; and one great-grandchild, Zaelynd West.

He was a member of Mooresville First Baptist Church for 52 years.

He spent his professional years in the textile industry, spending the greater portion representing textile machinery manufacturers whose manufacturing operations were located in Europe, Canada and Mexico. His professional work required extensive travels which he enjoyed.

Although a businessman, he had the mind of an engineer and artist, a renaissance man. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and boats. His travels fed his curiosity and appreciation for different cultures. An ardent student of wine and excellent experimental cook. He enjoyed stimulating conversation and laughter. He enjoyed sailing and boating, participating annually in the Michelob Cup and other races on Lake Norman and thoroughly enjoyed the company of the revelers who docked their boats at the infamous F Dock at the former Outrigger Harbor. However, his passion was music, classical to jazz and old Baptist hymns. He was an accomplished pianist and had the opportunity to play for the Christmas Eve services at his church for decades. He also enjoyed playing for weddings, funerals, neighbors, friends and family.

Most of all he enjoyed living and was blessed with the privilege of a life well lived.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, with the Rev. Eddie Hicks presiding. The service will be followed by a reception at Heritage House in Mooresville. COVID-19 protocols will be followed — masks will be mandatory.

Memorials may be sent to Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group; checks payable to IMF (International Myeloma Foundation) c/o Lou Mintzer, P.O. Box 3421, Mooresville, NC 28117.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Service
2:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. Vickie & I grew up together on Tallulah Dr. in Greenville. RIP my dear friend
Ted Mccuen
Friend
March 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Vic and I were great friends at Greenville High School (Class of 57) and at The Citadel (Class of 61). Heartfelt sympathy from both Nancy and me.
Howard King
Friend
March 10, 2021
God thank you for the life of Victor, (Vic). He was a man of strong great character and loved God, Family, and Friends. He made a positive impact on many people throughout his life in many ways. He enjoyed many things this life has to offer. We pray that his family finds peace by remembering the many loving memories they shared with Vic. Mike and I will always remember the fun times at the wine tastings and his music and humor. Love Mike and Vickie Kidd
Vickie and Mike Kidd
March 9, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! Christmas Eve service will never be the same! Sending love, hugs and prayers!
Jill Fry Parmer
March 8, 2021
Martha and Vicki,

So sorry to hear about Vic's passing. He will be remembered well by all whose paths he crossed. I hope to see you when the world returns to normal and life goes on again. We will share a toast to Vic and miss his great piano playing!
Margy and Ron
Margy
Friend
March 7, 2021
Dear Martha Frances, even though we have not seen you in a long time, we have fond memories of you both. Vic was always fun to be around at GHS and The Citadel. Sympathy to you and your children for your loss. We would love to talk to you and catch up. 704-366-0362 Love, Gwen and Bill
Bill and Gwen Fox
March 6, 2021
