Wilford Victor "Vic" West IIIMarch 2, 1939 - March 1, 2021Wilford Victor "Vic" West III passed away quietly and peacefully at Gordon Hospice House, Monday, March 1, 2021.He was born March 2, 1939, in Greenville, S.C., the only child of Nan Hughey West and Wilford Victor West Jr.He graduated from Greenville High School in 1957 and The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., in 1961.He is survived by his family of whom he was extremely proud: his wife of 61 years, Martha Frances Drummond West; four children, Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Scott Drummond West (Jane) of Rockledge, Fla., Attorney Wilford Victor "Russ" West IV (Vera) of Mooresville, Attorney Viki Melissa West of Mooresville and Dr. Mark Warren West (LeClaire) of Charleston, S.C.; four grandchildren, Dru West (Kara), Challie West, Rachel West and John Michael West; and one great-grandchild, Zaelynd West.He was a member of Mooresville First Baptist Church for 52 years.He spent his professional years in the textile industry, spending the greater portion representing textile machinery manufacturers whose manufacturing operations were located in Europe, Canada and Mexico. His professional work required extensive travels which he enjoyed.Although a businessman, he had the mind of an engineer and artist, a renaissance man. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and boats. His travels fed his curiosity and appreciation for different cultures. An ardent student of wine and excellent experimental cook. He enjoyed stimulating conversation and laughter. He enjoyed sailing and boating, participating annually in the Michelob Cup and other races on Lake Norman and thoroughly enjoyed the company of the revelers who docked their boats at the infamous F Dock at the former Outrigger Harbor. However, his passion was music, classical to jazz and old Baptist hymns. He was an accomplished pianist and had the opportunity to play for the Christmas Eve services at his church for decades. He also enjoyed playing for weddings, funerals, neighbors, friends and family.Most of all he enjoyed living and was blessed with the privilege of a life well lived.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, with the Rev. Eddie Hicks presiding. The service will be followed by a reception at Heritage House in Mooresville. COVID-19 protocols will be followed — masks will be mandatory.Memorials may be sent to Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group; checks payable to IMF (International Myeloma Foundation) c/o Lou Mintzer, P.O. Box 3421, Mooresville, NC 28117.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville