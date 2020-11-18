William "Bill" Goodman YoungOctober 14, 1924 - November 13, 2020William "Bill" Goodman Young, 96, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.He was born Oct. 14, 1924, in Mooresville, to the late Earl and Hester Webb Young.Mr. Young served our country as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Mooresville and sang in the XYZ Choir. He also served as a commissioner and member of the Mooresville Town Board for over 25 years. Mr. Young was a member of the Mooresville Rotary Club, where he served as a past president. He was also a member of the Marine Corps League and the Tom Swann VFW Post 1072. He was an avid camper and loved to camp in the mountains of Western North Carolina in Maggie Valley, with his beloved wife, Arvelle.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arvelle Brotherton Young; daughter, Sharon Elizabeth Young; brother, John A. Young; and sisters, Betty Collins and Ruth Wolfe.He is survived by his son, Donnie Young (Vickie Beals Young); grandchildren, Misty Young Brooks, Jennifer Bumgardner and Richard Cook Jr.; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Young is also survived by his longtime, dear friend, Robert Nicholson.A graveside service with full military honors was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m., at Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Cloninger Jr. officiating. The family planned to receive friends at the graveside, one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Mooresville, Building Fund, 150 S Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115 or to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville