William "Bill" Masten OgburnJuly 2, 1942 - September 30, 2021William "Bill" Masten Ogburn, 79, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Novant Health Presbyterian in Charlotte.He was born July 2, 1942, in Winston-Salem, to the late Billy and Leo Jones Ogburn. Mr. Ogburn received his Bachelor of Science degree from Wake Forest University. He was retired Vice President of service and marketing at Duke Power. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mooresville, where he served as a deacon and was a member of the Baptist Men. Mr. Ogburn formerly served on the Town of Mooresville Planning Board and was a Rotarian in Winston-Salem and Greenville, S.C. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, horseback riding, and being outside working in his yard.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Slate Ogburn; children, Emily Givens (Peter), Anna Wexler (Seth), William Ogburn Jr. (Samantha), John Ogburn (Lindsay), Elizabeth Floyd (Richard); brother, David Ogburn (Vicki); and grandchildren, Grace-Holland, Savannah, Asher, Eliana, Levi, Naomi, Henry, and Charlie.The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 4, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Cloninger Jr. and the Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Park will follow the service.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 150 S Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville