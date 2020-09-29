Mark Kevin WhisnantMay 3, 1965 - September 25, 2020Mark Kevin Whisnant, 55, of Morganton, left his earthly body and embraced his heavenly body, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.Born in Burke County, May 3, 1965, he was the son of Mary Sue McNeely Whisnant and the late Owen Cornelius Whisnant.Mark was a devoted husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather, who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and motorcycles, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.Mark is survived by his wife, Kimberly Hope Cline of the home; mother, Mary Sue Whisnant; grandchildren, Jalen and Ashlyn Clark of the home; daughter, Kayla Whisnant; stepdaughter, Chelsea Lambert and son, Maverick; stepson, Kasie Lambert (Melanie); sisters, Patti Wheeling (Bob), and Sandra Gail Whisnant (Ricky Don); and numerous extended family and special friends.In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Owen Whisnant; and brother-in-law, Wayne Wheeling.Services for Mark will be private.Sossoman Funeral Home