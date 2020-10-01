Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Daniel Johnson
1988 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1988
DIED
September 28, 2020
James Daniel Johnson

May 3, 1988 - September 28, 2020

Mr. James Daniel Johnson, 32, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his residence.

Daniel was born May 3, 1988, in Burke County, to Danny Clark and Cathy Icard. He attended Christ Church on Springs Road in Hickory and enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. James was known to be a very loving husband. James worked at Hickory Springs as a wire tech and was an outgoing, fun-loving guy who would do anything for anyone and loved seeing everyone around him happy.

James was preceded in death by his daughter, Jayden Olivia Johnson; great-grandfather, James C. Johnson; grandmother, Sue Dale; and cousin, Chase Clark.

He is survived by his wife, Angel Johnson; son, James Elijah Johnson; mother, Cathy Icard and stepfather, Billy; father, Danny Clark; stepdad, David Moore; sisters, Chelsey Clark, Desiree' Icard, and Elizabeth Nichols; brothers, David Moore Jr. and wife, Tyler, and Levi Icard; grandparents, Karl and Peggy Price; and great-grandmother, Lavada Johnson; nephews, Joshua and Trey; nieces, Gracie, Aria, Harlen, and Emersyn; mother-in-law, Tammy Nester; and fur baby, Knox Johnson.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese with Pastor Mike Faircloth officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E, Valdese, NC 28690
Oct
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Oct
3
Service
6:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Oct
3
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E, Valdese, NC 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.