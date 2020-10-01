Faye Bennett Poteat



September 20, 1929 - September 29, 2020



Faye Bennett Poteat, 91, of Glen Alpine, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. She was born to the late Samuel C. Bennett and Fairy Greene Bennett Sept. 20, 1929, in Burke County.



Faye's hands were rarely still. She was quite the seamstress, sewing and repairing clothes, pillows, draperies and dolls for her family as well as many other people in her community. She even taught others to make dolls and other crafts. She loved to see the joy on other people's faces. She also was an accomplished artist and enjoyed expressing herself through her paintings.



For many years, Faye served faithfully at First Baptist Church of Glen Alpine, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and leading and planning senior citizen activities. She also served as the bookkeeper for the church for many years. As we think back on her 91 years, and of her always kindly giving her time and talents, we realize that she touched many lives and we are all the better for it. We are all so grateful that God blessed us with her as our mom and as a grandmother to our children.



Along with her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Johnnie Junious Poteat; two brothers; and one sister.



Faye is survived by her five children, Victor and wife, Mary, Debra and husband, Gordon, Jim and wife, Melanie, John and wife, Sharlene, and son , Mark; 11 grandchildren, Claudia, Rudi, Paul, Laura, Ashley, Amber, Jackson, Sophia, Robbie, Marianne, and Elizabeth; and five great-grandchildren, Leighton, Georgia, Bennett, Dylan and Graham.



We will miss her dearly, but will rejoice in the beautiful and wonderful life well lived. A flower only blooms for a short period of time, but in that time, its beauty and its promise of hope make the world a much better place. Cherish the flowers.



Please join us in celebrating the life of Faye Bennett Poteat at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at First Baptist Church of Glen Alpine with the Rev. John Terry Officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Morganton.



Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

