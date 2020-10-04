Ransom Vernon BennettRansom V. Bennett passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 30, 2020, with loving family by his side, at Abernethy Laurels retirement community in Newton. Ransom was born in July of 1927, in Burke County, near Morganton. At 17 years of age, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and is part of the greatest generation, being a veteran of World War II. Following his military service, he enrolled at North Carolina State University, earning a degree in Civil Engineering in 1952. While attending school in Raleigh, Ransom met the love of his life, Betty Bryan. On June 19, 1952, they were married at Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh. After briefly living in Augusta, Ga., Raleigh was home for Ransom and Betty. It was there they raised three children, Lynda, Bryan and Tommy. Ransom and Betty enjoyed 66 years of loving marriage, until Betty's passing in April of 2018.Ransom was employed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Civil Engineer, and Bridge Design from 1954 until his retirement in the early 1990s. He designed many bridges for our roads in North Carolina that are still in use today. His hobbies included golf, sailing (he was a member of the Raleigh Power Squadron), numismatics and hiking.Ransom loved the North Carolina Mountains. Ransom and Betty loved spending time at their mountain get-away in Jonas Ridge, near his mother's home. There, he hiked and enjoyed the beauty of God's creation.Ransom was preceded in death by his mother, Hessie Dula Bennett; father, William Martin Bennett; and wife, Betty Bryan Bennett.He is survived by his daughter, Lynda Bennett Card and her husband, Rex B. Card; sons, R. Bryan Bennett and Thomas Dula Bennett; two grandchildren, Justin Rex Card (wife, Ashley) and Ashley Card Rogers (husband, Patrick); three great-grandchildren, Bennett Clay Rogers, Emory Grace Rogers, and McLain Elizabeth Rogers. Ransom loved his family dearly.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral home visitation was not scheduled. A graveside service with family was held Saturday, Oct. 3, at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh with Dr. David Hailey officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Hayes Barton Baptist Church, Raleigh.Brown-Wynne Funeral Home