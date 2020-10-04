Menu
Madeline Griffith
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1937
DIED
October 1, 2020
Madeline Griffith

February 20, 1937 - October 1, 2020

Madeline Griffith, 83, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.

Madeline was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Mitchell County, in the Bradshaw Township of Poplar, to the late Troy Park Griffith and Josie Hughes Griffith. She lived in Valdese for 40 years, and worked for Alba-Waldensian for 30 years. Madeline was loved and cherished by her family and her many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Chester, Gaylon and Jim Griffith; and sister, Carolyn Bobb.

Survivors include four brothers, Lee Griffith and wife, Evelyn, of Maryland, Ricky Griffith of Johnson City, Tenn., Randy Griffith and wife, Mary, of Taylorsville, and Larry Griffith and wife, Carrie, of Summerville; three sisters, Edna Huffman and husband, Blake, of Conover, Daisy Hoilman and husband, Kenneth, of Hickory, and Vickie Poole and husband, Chris, of Benson; and adopted daughter and granddaughter, Sherie and Kayla Bonesteel.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Dusty Harrison officiating. The family will receive friends, following the service, at Heritage, and will later gather at the family residence at 576 Washington Ave., Valdese, NC 28690.

Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
Enda and family, so sorry for your loss. She was always the same every time I saw her. God bless all of you.
Judy Babb
Family Friend
October 3, 2020
Sad to have heard about Madelines passing. Worked with her at the JL Plant in Valdese,NC. Always laughing and joking. Bye for now Madeline. Loved You!!!
Rickey Carswell
Friend
October 3, 2020