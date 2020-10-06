Donna Rene Buchanan
April 22, 1958 - October 3, 2020
Donna Rene Buchanan, 62, of Morganton, gained her heavenly home Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Born in Burke County, April 22, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Franklin Tallent and Phillis Dean Ball Branch. Donna was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family with all of her heart.
Donna is survived by her sons, Jonathan, Matthew, and Adam Buchanan; five grandchildren; and her ex-husband and caregiver, Jerry Buchanan.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Tallent.
A private family graveside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.