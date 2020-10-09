Ronald Dean CaudillOctober 14, 1938 - October 7, 2020Mr. Ronald Dean Caudill, 81, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health.Dean was born Oct. 14, 1938, in Burke County, to the late Osee Mart Caudill and Marjorie Fender Caudill.He was employed with SGL Carbon for over 32 years. Dean was also a member of Enon Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Caudill.Survivors include his wife, Peggy Chapman Caudill of the home; one son, Shannon Caudill and wife, Ann, of Drexel; and two sisters, Maxine Moore and Martha Lineberry. Also surviving is one grandson, Zachary Caudill and wife, Emily; three stepgrandchildren, Eric McIntosh, Allison Sain, Sara Masten and husband, Alex; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held today (Friday, Oct. 9), at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Gary Garner officiating. The family will receive friends today (Friday, Oct. 9) from 10 to 11 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.Memorials may be sent to Enon Baptist Church, 2059 Enon Rd., Morganton, NC 28655 or to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.