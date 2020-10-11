Menu
Alice Ann Erwin Morgan
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Alice Ann Klostermeyer Erwin Morgan

November 13, 1934 - October 6, 2020

Alice Ann Klostermeyer Erwin Morgan, born Nov. 13, 1934, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Greensburg, Pa.

She was an avid reader, gardener, and bird watcher. Alice Ann lived a wonderful life in service to others. A native of Charleston, W.Va., and graduate of Agnes Scott College, she held a Master's degree from Presbyterian School of Christian Education. She started her family with first husband, Reid H. Erwin, in New Bern, where he was minister at Neuse Forest Presbyterian Church. In 1968, the young family moved to Cherryville, where Reid was minister of First Presbyterian Church. After Reid's untimely death, Alice Ann took up teaching to support her family. She earned multiple teaching certifications from Lenoir-Rhyne University and her teaching career spanned 25 years and multiple North Carolina Public schools.

Blessed with a second marriage to the Rev. Dr. Richard L. Morgan, she maintained a very active role in the Presbyterian Church, leading numerous bible study groups for the Abigail circle. In 2015, Redstone Highlands named her and her husband volunteers of the year for all their work in the community. The Morgans also traveled across the country, conducting workshops to raise awareness and help seniors plan for the final years of their lives. Ultimately, they retired to North Huntingdon, Pa.

Alice Ann was preceded in death by parents, Katherine L. (Smith) and Howard R. Klostermeyer; brothers, Frederick and William Klostermeyer; and first husband, Reid H. Erwin Sr.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Richard L. Morgan; son, R. Harding Erwin Jr. (wife, Paige; daughters, Savannah and Emma); daughter, Anna Katherine Sever (husband, Dave; daughters, Brannon and ReidAnn); stepsons, Randy (wife, Debbie; children, Ben, Catlin, Patrick and Daniel) and Rick Morgan (wife, Cindy; sons, Christopher and Thomas).

A private service will take place later in October. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Redstone Benevolent Care, 126 Mathews St., Greensburg, PA 15601.

Kepple-Graft Funeral Home

www.kepplegraft.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
We were very sorry to hear about the passing of AliceAnn. To those who loved and knew her,she was a very special lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Christ said, "Blessed are those who morn, for they shall be comforted."
Fred and Marsha Brown from Levittown,NY formally from Cherryville,NC
October 10, 2020
Alice Ann was a beautiful woman in every way. She was lovely, gracious and was our minister's (Reid Erwins) wife as they served our First Presbyterian Church here in Cherryville, NC. Our congregation and town welcomed this wonderful family into our hearts and into our community. Our hearts were broken when our pastor, Rev. Reid Erwin passed away. We did what we could to console Alice Ann, Harding and Anna Katherine, as they were crushed. We were privileged, later, to have Rev. Richard Morgan come as our interim minister. As in God's marvelous plan, Alice Ann and Richard eventually married.We celebrated that union for the entire family. We loved the Erwin family, all of them. As time moves on and lives continue, people tend to lose touch, never forgetting them but everyone moving on with individual lives. Alice Ann and the Erwins will always hold a special place in our hearts. Deepest sympathy to all those who love her and cherish her memory. Love, Brenda and Johnny Stroupe
Brenda Stroupe
October 10, 2020
Harding and Anna Katherine, your mother was such a wonderful and caring lady. Im so sorry for your loss.
Mary Lea Hahn Richards
October 10, 2020
I believe that there are Angels among us and his incredible lady was one of the finest. She was there for our family so many times. She and Mother are probably catching up right now. May God bless Harding and Alice Ann and Dr. Morgan and comfort them
Craig Hahn
October 10, 2020
Our prayers of sympathy to the Erwin and Morgan families at the recent death of Mrs. Alice.
Dr. Billy Lowe, pastor FPC Cherryville
October 10, 2020