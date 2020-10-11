Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Aaron Joseph Hyman
1996 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1996
DIED
October 7, 2020
Aaron Joseph Hyman

December 28, 1996 - October 7, 2020

Mr. Aaron Joseph Hyman, 23, of Sawmills, passed away Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, at his residence.

Aaron was born Dec. 28, 1996, in Burke County, a son of Francis C. Hyman IV and Tara Louise Feldman Hyman of Vale. He was employed with Strickland Brothers Automotive Care Center.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his companion, Amanda Collins and their child, Aaron Joseph II; stepchildren, Sheldon, Raelynn, and Tobias; his sisters, Anna Marie March of Valdese, Katelynn Renea Berryhill and husband, Samuel, of Vale; grandparents, Robert Feldman of Morganton and Annie Lederman of Beltsville, Md.; and nephews, Keven, Malikah, Jackson, Colton and Franklin.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese, with the Rev. Shawn Berryhill officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
7:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Oct
13
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Frank,
Words will never take away the pain but I hope a few words of heartfelt sympathy will lessen it a little. God be with you & your Mrs. and may you both hold Aaron's memories close to your hearts. You will see him again.

Respectfully,
Rebecca Welch
Rebecca Welch
Coworker
October 10, 2020
Aaron may you rest in eternal peace bro we love you
Keith Hyman
Family
October 10, 2020
Aaron, May you're sweet kind soul rest in Eternal Peace.
Jenny and Craig Hoover
Family
October 10, 2020
Aaron you will be sorely missed and for the short time you were here on earth, you were always so pleasant and kind. I pray your soul finds peace and rest and I ask this in Jesus Precious Name......AMEN. Love you, Monica
monica mcvay
Family
October 10, 2020
Sending heartfelt condolences. Rest in Peace Aaron.
Don and Kathy Jenkins
Family
October 10, 2020