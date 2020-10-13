Helen Mills Fox LambertJanuary 26, 1926 - October 11, 2020The world lost an extraordinary woman on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. After a period of declining health, Helen Mills Fox Lambert passed peacefully.Helen was born Jan. 28, 1926, and was 94 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Spurgeon and Cora Mills; husbands, James Fox Jr. and Herb Lambert; sister, Ruth Powell (husband, Ira "Nook"); daughter, Linda Fox Hartzog; and son, Gary Junior Fox.Helen is survived by daughters, Patsy Fox Childers (husband, Grady) and Connie Fox Ritenour (husband, Clyde); stepdaughter, Linda Lambert Scott (husband, Victor); and sister, Betty Mills Powell. She has seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she dearly-loved.Helen's large and loving family was truly blessed by her life lessons, eternal grace, and spiritual example. Her impact on their lives was immeasurable, for not only was she a comforting presence who was always there for them, but she was a magnificent matriarch who always put her family first and led them through many joys and heartbreaks as they all navigated life together. She touched and helped shape the life of each and every member of her family, for which they will always be profoundly grateful. Helen undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the hearts of many people in the community and church as well, for she never met a stranger and always loved deeply.During her life, Helen enjoyed sewing, quilting, flower gardening, baking, and canning; beautiful arts of her generation that she worked hard to teach the women of the family. Of all the legacies she left behind, the greatest was her passion for God, giving her family comfort knowing that Helen will now be spending her days basking in the eternal light of the Lord, as she so justly deserves.Helen will lie in state and be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at Mountain View #2 Baptist Church. Due to the on-going health crisis, the funeral service will be held in the church for only the immediate family, with the Revs. Nelson Wright and Kenneth Mashburn officiating.The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. David Abernathy and his staff, and the staff of Burke Hospice for their loving care of Helen and their comfort and kindness to the family.Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.Sossoman Funeral Home