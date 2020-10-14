Larry Glynn Foxx
July 7, 1945 - October 12, 2020
Mr. Larry Glynn Foxx, 75, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.
Larry was born July 7, 1945, in Caldwell County, to the late Doyle Foxx and Sadie Lowman Foxx. He attended Salem United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Larry was an avid golfer, who loved all of his golf buddies and always looked forward to their annual golf trips.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry "Skip" Foxx Jr.; and sister, Carolyn Foxx Story.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Karen Lane Foxx; son, W. Dale Helton of Hickory; granddaughter, Makayla; nephew, Rob Paterno; nieces, Wendy Martin, Stacie Story, and April Williams; and his beloved canine companions, Sophie and Meghan.
Larry wanted everyone to know the importance of early cancer screening at first sign of any health issues. In his final days, early cancer screening became his mission as he asked everyone he knew to become more aware.
The family would like to recognize; Pastor Norm Jones, Jack Keller, James and Martha Dale, Joey Messer, and Susie Deal for all their help and support during this difficult time. A special thank you to everyone who has offered their support.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Burke Memorial Park with Pastor Norm Jones officiating.
Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
; or to Salem United Methodist Church at 1206 Salem Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.