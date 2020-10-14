Louise Bumgardner MichaelsAugust 19, 1941 - October 12, 2020Louise Bumgardner Michaels, 79, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.Born Aug. 19, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Esper and Nancy Bumgardner. Louise was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family greatly and enjoyed taking care of everyone. She was a true Christian lady who loved the Lord.Louise is survived by her husband of 61 years, the Rev. Howard, J. Michaels; children, Wanda Holcombe (Rickey), Timothy Michael (Robin), Donna Bristol (Tim); grandchildren, Leslie Moore, Melissa berry, Henry Michaels, Mary Jessamine Foster, Melanie Miller, Leland Michaels, Malinda Norman; great-grandchildren, Tyler Moore, Jasmine Moore, Riley Barnes, Carolina Miller; brother, the Rev. Eugene Bumgardner; sister, Addie Belle Wray.In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by five brothers; and three sisters.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Northside Baptist Church with the Revs. Lance Main, Eugene Bumgardner, and Billy Forbes officiating. Burial will follow at Golden Valley Cemetery in Bostic.Sossoman Funeral Home