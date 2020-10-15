Ruth Swink CarswellApril 8, 1939 - October 12, 2020Mrs. Ruth Swink Carswell, 81, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence.Ruth was born April 8, 1939, in Burke County, to the late Lee Roy Swink and May Belle Smith Swink.She was a member at Mount Calvary Baptist Church and retired from Century Furniture. Ruth enjoyed gardening and reading.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Whuston "Dump" Carswell; son, Robert Dean Carswell; brother, Earl Swink; and sister, Evelyn Tallent.She is survived by her children, Janet Kanupp and husband, Kevin, Jason Bryson Carswell and wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Lynn Kanupp and wife, Whitney, Leslee Kanupp, Robert Bryce Carswell, and James Blake Carswell; great-grandchild, Baylee Jean Kanupp; and siblings, Ralph "Shorty" Swink and wife, Lucille, and Gene Swink and wife Marie.A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m., at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Curtis Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 5848 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.