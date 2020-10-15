Menu
Ruth Swink Carswell
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1939
DIED
October 12, 2020
Mrs. Ruth Swink Carswell, 81, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence.

Ruth was born April 8, 1939, in Burke County, to the late Lee Roy Swink and May Belle Smith Swink.

She was a member at Mount Calvary Baptist Church and retired from Century Furniture. Ruth enjoyed gardening and reading.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Whuston "Dump" Carswell; son, Robert Dean Carswell; brother, Earl Swink; and sister, Evelyn Tallent.

She is survived by her children, Janet Kanupp and husband, Kevin, Jason Bryson Carswell and wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Lynn Kanupp and wife, Whitney, Leslee Kanupp, Robert Bryce Carswell, and James Blake Carswell; great-grandchild, Baylee Jean Kanupp; and siblings, Ralph "Shorty" Swink and wife, Lucille, and Gene Swink and wife Marie.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m., at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Curtis Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 5848 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
5770 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, North Carolina 28690
Oct
15
Service
3:00p.m.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
5770 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, North Carolina 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
Dear Carswell family,
We were surprised and saddened to learn of Ruth's passing.
David and I have enjoyed many conversations with Ruth over the years while attending church with her. She was a sweet Christian lady.
You are in our prayers. We cannot imagine the loss this will be for you.
Praying your time of sorrow will be comforted by knowing Ruth will be waiting in heaven to see you again,
Candace
Candace Lowman Cox
October 14, 2020
Ruth was such a sweet and precious lady. Going to miss talking to her. She had such a big smile every time I saw her.
Jan Kanupp
Family Friend
October 14, 2020
I am so sorry your your loss. Ruth was such a loving caring lady. I have had the privilege of knowing her for 10 years. I just loved that little Ruth and am going to miss her big smile very much.
Sandra Sebastian
October 14, 2020