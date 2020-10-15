Menu
Ada Faw Wortman
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Ada Faw Wortman

May 24, 1926 - October 12, 2020

Longtime Morganton resident, Ada Faw Wortman, passed away peacefully at Grace Ridge Retirement Community, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 94.

Memorial gifts may be made to Grace Ridge Endowment Fund with a memo: Education Fund.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
I felt so very close to aunt Ada. She meant so much to so many. She was always a very dedicated and a very classy lady. I really admired her. She really meant so much to me. She was such a blessing to others. I know my mom Jean Ada's sister who see will get to see in heaven now adored her and was close to her. Linda I see so much of your mom in you. Your mom i know is so proud of how you and Davis grew up and for what the two of you have accomplished. Yall have done her proud.
Angela Hollar Campbell
October 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Ads was a joy to be around. Played many hands of bridge with her over the years and considered her a friend.
Judy Bliss
October 14, 2020
Dear Linda and family, Please know I am praying for your family. I was so blessed to have gotten to know Ada during the time that I was a personal caregiver at Grace Ridge. I loved your mom, Linda! She always had a smile to share and a kind word to offer. She always wanted to be of service to others. We talked frequently during my visits, and she became someone who made my day extra-special when I was at Grace Ridge. My heart aches with your family. You are close to my heart and I promise to lift your family up often in my prayers. Sending lots of hugs and love your way.
Ellen Settlemyer
October 14, 2020