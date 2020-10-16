Menu
Avis Isabelle Williams
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
Avis Isabelle Williams

June 17, 1922 - October 13, 2020

Avis Isabelle Williams, 98, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, after an extended illness.

Born in Burke County, June 17, 1922, she was the daughter of the late John Reid Williams and Rose Mull Williams.

Avis owned and operated Skyline Diner in Carbon City in the 1950s and 60s and later retired from Broughton Hospital.

Avis was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, crafts, gardening, and flowers. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, going to auctions, and taking family trips to the beach.

Avis is survived by her sons, G. Sexton Dale (Edith) and Jerry Dale; grandchildren, Mike Dale (Becky), Mickey Dale (Kelly), Debbie Dale (Scott Swink), and Barry Dale (Stacy Smith Mueller); great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith, Jonathan Dale, Angela Dale, Carmen Patton, (Damion), and Gracie Kiracofe; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Avis was preceded in death by a brother, Truman Williams; and sisters, O'neda Ollis, Rose Nell Chestnut; and Darlene Filiaggi.

A private graveside service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Norm Jones officiating. It is requested that any attendees wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church or to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
