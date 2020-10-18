Menu
Myrna Jones Banner

September 22, 1948 - October 16, 2020

Myrna Jones Banner, 72 of Morganton, passed away, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Born Sept. 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Georgia Jones. Myrna was a very strong lady who loved everyone. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Myrna enjoyed gardening and making Christmas wreaths.

Myrna is survived by her sons, Michael Scott Jones (Melissa), Eddie Jones; daughter, Tammy Jones Smith (Brent); grandchildren, Leah Bodford, Kayla Jones, Karly Jones, Justin Jones, Tailyn Smith; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Jones; brothers, Ford Jones, Mack Jones (Etta Mae), Bob Jones; and sisters, Lynn Shomaker (Pat) and Louise Calhoun; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Myrna was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Jones and Waites Jones; and sister, Evelyn Huskins.

There will be a private family graveside with the Rev. Richard Ellington officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
