Frances Laura DuckworthMay 26, 1934 - October 17, 2020Frances Laura Duckworth, 86, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, after an extended illness.She was born in Burke County, May 26, 1934, to the late Everette Lenoir Carswell and Mary Kincaid Carswell.Frances enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved her grandson and granddaughter; they were very special to her. She retired from Broughton Hospital Dietary Department after 17 years. She also worked in food service in the Glen Alpine schools for 13 years.In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Diane McFalls.Frances is survived by her daughter, Janet D. Kincaid (Tim); grandchildren, Cody B. Kincaid and Karen L. Morris; brother, Dennis William Carswell; and sisters, Carolyn Shuffler (William) and Mildred Clark (Palmer).A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family requests everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice & Palliative CareSossoman Funeral Home