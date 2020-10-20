Ricky "Dinky" Tucker
July 6, 1960 - October 1, 2020
Ricky "Dinky" Dean Tucker, 60, passed away at his residence in Asheville, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Mr. Tucker was born in Rutherford County, July 6, 1960. He resided in Asheville for five years, but lived most of his life in Morganton. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Velma Tucker, of Morganton; and sister, Terry Gail Terry, of Knoxville, Tenn. Mr. Tucker was baptized at Chapel of Faith in Boone, Oct. 6, 1994.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Tucker, Jonathan's wife, Jessica; his grandchildren, Haylee and Bryson Tucker; brother; Jim Tucker; sisters, Denise Duran, Anita Sain and Anna Tucker; a multitude of nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and multiple cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Jonathan Tucker's home Sunday, Nov. 1. Anyone who would like to attend please contact Jessica Tucker at [email protected]
Memorial funds can be donated to Groce Funeral Home, 1401 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Homewww.grocefuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.