Jessie McCall Deal
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Jessie McCall Deal

August 1, 1927 - October 18, 2020

Jessie McCall Deal, 93, of Lenoir, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Born in Caldwell County, Aug. 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Marshall McCall and Flora Rader McCall. Jessie was a member of Conway's Chapel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister who enjoyed taking care of her family and home.

In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cooper Deal; brother, Vermont McCall; and sisters, Ruth Branch, Marjorie Deal, and Flossie McCall.

Jessie is survived by her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Shaw (David); sisters, Mamie Cannon, Mary McCall, and Flora Mae Hardin (Ed); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Conway's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Curtis officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Conway's Chapel Baptist Church, 3624 Spencer Lane, Lenoir, NC 28645; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Conway's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
