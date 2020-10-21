Doris Geneva LambertOctober 28, 1931 - October 19, 2020Doris Geneva Lambert 88, of Valdese, passed away Monday Oct. 19, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Center after a period of declining health.Doris was born Oct. 28, 1931, in Burke County, a daughter of the late William "Bill" and Tessie Bradshaw Lambert. Doris was faithful and lifelong member of Valdese First Baptist Church with many years serving in the choir. She retired from Drexel Heritage as a Data Processor and retired a second time as a greeter with WalMart.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Millard, David, Howard and Allen Lambert; sister, Louise Lambert; and nephew, Randy Lambert.Surviving are her brother, the Rev. Kenneth Lambert and wife, Helen, of Taylorsville; her nieces and nephews, who she loved and spoiled as her children, Connie Marsh (Billy), Annette Skidmore (Tim), Tonya Hefner (Mark), Todd Lambert (Samira), Mark Lambert and a number of great-nieces and -nephews.A graveside service of celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Josh Lail officiating. Ms Lambert will lie-in-state Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 500 Faet St. NW, Valdese, NC 28690.