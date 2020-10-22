Susie J. BarrierAugust 10, 1942 - October 19, 2020Susie Inez Johnson Barrier, 78, of Rutherford College, passed away Monday Oct.19, 2020, at her daughters' residence, following a period of declining health.Sue was born Aug. 10, 1942, in Oglethorpe County, Ga., to the late Billy Mack Johnson and Ruby Lillie Kimbrell Jackson. Susie retired from Valdese General Hospital in the business department. She also worked at Mimosa Hills Country Club.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Robert Barrier; and one brother, Billy Johnson.Survivors include her children, Mark Barrier and fiancée, Chelesa, Lynn Secrest, Kristi Casale and husband, Carlo, Nicole Wise and husband, Robert, Robert Barrier and wife, Jamie; grandchildren, Brandon Barrier and wife, Candace, Stefanie Griffin, Chelsi Barrier, Kelly Secrest, Luca Casale, Ioli Casale, Amanda Wise, Abby Barrier, and Evan Barrier; and great-grandchildren, Zayden, Ashton, Miley, Sophia, and Zalee; bonus daughters, Rhonda Hollowell and Cassie Fields; best family, The Dzioba's; brother, John Jackson and wife, Hilda of Georgia; and sisters-in-law, Rhonda Grigg and husband, Sonny, and Elaine Phillips.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday Oct. 22, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with the Rev. Justin Grigg officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorial contributions may be made to Iredell County Hospice, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.