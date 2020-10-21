Menu
Kilten Isaiah Barlow
2002 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 2002
DIED
October 20, 2020
Kilten Isaiah Barlow, 18, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, unexpectedly.

Kilten was born on Sept. 2, 2002, to Angela Barlow, and Christopher Barlow. Kilten was a full time student at Appalachian State University. He enjoyed bicycling in his free time, as well as weight lifting and reading. The Beatles were his favorite band, and he admired Bruce Lee as well.

In addition to his mother and father, Kilten is survived by "Mr. Jones"; three siblings, Hali Barlow of Annapolis, Md., Shelby Barlow of Morganton, and Cooper Jones of Hendersonville; maternal grandparents, Chris and Karen Seagle, of Connelly Springs; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Barlow; grandmother, Peggy Jones; great-grandmother, Bennie Rector of Rutherford College; stepgrandmother, Diane Seagle of Valdese; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A receiving is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A graveside service is scheduled to be held at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton Friday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Isaac Propst officiating.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Oct
23
Service
1:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
2460 Burke Memorial Park Rd, Morganton, North Carolina 28655
ANGIE,KAREN,Chris and family May God be with each and everyone of you. Love you all.
karen Lail
Family Friend
October 23, 2020
Angie my heart is broken for you. What a sweet boy he was in 7th grade. I was blessed to have known him. Prayers for you and your family.
Chanda Taylor Stokes
October 23, 2020
Betsy and I send our deepest condolences to the family.
Don Bean
Family
October 22, 2020
Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time! Our hearts break for each of you!!
Sput and Barbara Powell
October 22, 2020
Angie, My heart aches for you and your family. I can still see the little blonde headed 5th grader sitting in the front of my room. He had the most beautiful smile, and tender heart. Praying for comfort for you and your family.
Wanda Hege
October 22, 2020
I'll always remember Kilten's cute smile and blond hair. I had the privilege to teach him at Icard. It made me proud to read that he was attending Appalachian State. I've been heartbroken to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Dawn Chapman
October 22, 2020
Angie, I am so sorry for your loss. I can only begin to imagine the pain you are feeling. He was a sweet young man. My prayers are with you and your family.
Teresa Carr
Family Friend
October 22, 2020
Angie our hearts are breaking for your sweet family. Sending our love and prayers.
Jackie Smith
October 22, 2020
An energetic and wonderful boy.... there was a special warmth to Kilten. I will miss him. God bless him and his family- PD
Patrick Draughn
Family Friend
October 22, 2020
I am so saddened to hear this. I still think of Kilten as that cute little second grader full of life and energy.
Lana E. Ray
October 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about this. I hate I cannot be at the receiving but just know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Praying for comfort during this time.
Tony Crouch
Coworker
October 22, 2020
Angie, there are no words. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers in the very difficult days to come. Kilten was a sweet kid and I loved hearing storys about him each day! Please know that if you need ANYTHING, all you have to do is call. Love you friend!
jennifer garland
October 22, 2020
Angie and family, from the bottom of my heart I am so heartbroken over the loss of your beloved son.
Kristy Poteat
October 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I am praying THE LORD wraps you in HIS comfort & peace.
EVELYN Petrea
Friend
October 22, 2020
We are So Very Sorry to hear this! We Loved Kilten and his Family! Just Know that you All will be in our prayers!!!!
Debi and Bren Burns
October 22, 2020
I am praying for your family during this difficult time.
Robyn Walker
October 21, 2020
Chris my heart breaks for you and your family ! So many prayers for comfort , love , and peace ! May all your family and friends hold you up in this unexpected tragedy of your beloved son ! Much love sent your way !
Natasha Whitt
October 21, 2020
Chris I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you. Love you.
Betty Barnett
October 21, 2020
Chris, My Heart is with you. I have been sad since I heard of what happened to Kilten. You Love your children so deeply. May the girls Love & support you through the next few weeks. Sending many prayers.
Natalie Holshouser
October 21, 2020
Chris, I can't imagine what you and your family are going through. Continuing Prayers For You All..
Penny Hamby
October 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers sent your way! I had met Kilten here at ASU, and can´t believe this tragedy has occurred. Sending all my condolences.
MaKayla Cook
October 21, 2020
Chris, keeping you and your family in thought and prayer.
Lori Kegley
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Judy Ollis
October 21, 2020
My heart breaks for you all . Sending prayers to you . Chris I love you and I know how much you love your children may GOD keep you in his living arms and surround you with peace
Judy ollis
October 21, 2020
I talked to kilten a lot in middle school. Unfortunately I had to move in 8th grade causing me to lose a lot of my old friends and us not be in touch. Kilten was one of them sadly. We haven´t talked since and it hurts knowing he is just gone now. Wish I would have spoke to him more. I´m so sorry and my prayers are with the family.
Ezra Propst
October 21, 2020
Ali Miller
October 21, 2020