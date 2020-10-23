Terry Gene BurlesonMarch 3, 1958 - October 21, 2020Mr. Terry Gene Burleson, 62, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health.Terry was born March 3, 1958, in Pontiac, Mich., to the late Jack Burleson and Christine Ollis Burleson.He was a member of Walker Road Baptist Church in Morganton, and was employed with Henredon Furniture as a shipping technician.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Larry Burleson; and a son in-law, Darius Silver.Survivors include his wife, Lesa Burleson of the home; a brother, Clifton Burleson; three children, Amy Corpening, Jordan Burleson and Kaitlyn Burleson; grandchildren, Brooklyn Burleson, Kenzie Benfield, and Kayden Benfield; and great-grandchildren, Soraya Burleson and Kamari Jones. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Brent and Taylor Burns, Crystal and Chad Blankenship, and Travis and Nicole Burns; and stepgrandchildren, Laken Blankenship, Lily Burns, Zaylee Blankenship and Caleb Burns.Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m., at Walker Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Dewy Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park, 327 Memorial Park Rd. in Marion. The family will receive friend Saturday, Oct. 24, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Walker Road Baptist Church.Memorials may be sent to Walker Road Baptist Church, 100 Walker Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.