William "Bill" Neil CrumpOctober 28, 1949 - October 19, 2020William "Bill" Neil Crump, 70, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a period of declining health.William was born Oct. 28, 1949, to the late Betty Keller Crump and Thad R. Crump.William graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 1991 with a degree in International Relations. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he taught Sunday school, as well as serving in other various positions. He was the former president of the Civilian Conservation Corps in Mortimer. William worked as a supervisor at General Electric.In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother, Hugh Crump.Surviving his passing is a son, Richard Neil Crump of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister, Carol Crump and her husband, Jim Davis, of Morganton; a sister-in-law, Betty Dyson Crump of Cramerton; and his former wife, Julie Wilson of Las Vegas, Nev.The family will be holding a graveside service at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Monday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Stacey Layne officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke County Friends for Animals, 417 Kirksey Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.