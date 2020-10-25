Patricia "Pat" Powell ElrodSeptember 8, 1943 - October 21, 2020Patricia "Pat" Powell Elrod, 77, of Morganton, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, following a period of declining health.Born Sept. 8, 1943, in Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Edgar Powell and Jessie Cornelia Upchurch Powell. Pat was a faithful member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church, where she willingly assisted wherever she was needed.Pat worked as an LPN and RN at Grace Hospital. She received her BSN from U.N.C. Greensboro in 1984, and worked at Broughton Hospital. She retired from Broughton as second shift nurse supervisor with 25 years of service to North Carolina.Pat is survived by her daughter, Earlene Boyd Kincaid (Robert) of Morganton; grandchildren, Jamie Lynn Hensley Schmitt (Christopher) and Kyle Blackburn Brown; great-grandchildren, William Reid Boyd Kincaid (Haley), Bailey Cheyann Shelton, and Madelyn Ann Brown; and brother, Bobby Powell of Morganton.In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husbands, Earl B. Boyd and James W. Elrod; and brothers, Wayne, Joe, and David Powell.The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Kelly Dotson officiating.The family would like to acknowledge and express their appreciation to Christopher Schmitt for the loving care he provided 24 hours a day to Pat for the past 14 months. Pat loved him very much and considered him as her grandson.Memorial contributions may be made to Snow Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Stanlena Allen, 2124 U.S. 70 W, Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home