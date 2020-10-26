Bueford Eddie RobinsonFebruary 10, 1929 - October 23, 2020Bueford Eddie Robinson, 91, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at his home.He was a son of Jeff Logan Robinson and Flossie Coffey Robinson. Bueford was born in Valdese, Feb. 10, 1929. He graduated from Valdese High School in 1948. In August of that year, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. There, he became an active member of Highland Park Baptist Church where he enjoyed playing on the church basketball team, and developed lifelong friendships with Coach Woodall, his wife, and family, becoming what he called his "home away from home." He also contributed articles to and distributed Christian newsletters on base. Bueford often commented that his years in San Antonio were some of the best and most memorable times of his life. After leaving the USAF, he went on to attend and graduate from Lenoir Rhyne College in 1956, with a degree in Business Administration. After graduating from LRC, Bueford was employed at Valdese Manufacturing Company as Secretary/Treasurer for the next 20 years. From 1978 until his retirement in 1991, he was employed at the North Carolina School for the Deaf as Budget Officer and later Business Manager. For many years, Bueford taught part-time at Western Piedmont Community College in the High School Diploma Program.Living much of his life in his beloved hometown of Valdese, he served that community in many ways. He was chairman of the Valdese Housing Committee, chairman of the Valdese School Board, and chairman of the Valdese Parks and Recreation Committee where he was responsible for naming Children's Park. He was a member of the Catawba County Executive Club, President of the Valdese United Way Fund, and had 10 years of perfect attendance as a member of the Valdese Rotary Club where he also served as its president from 1974 to 1975.He was a member of Who's Who in South/Southwest USA from 1971 to 1972. He was a former member of East Valdese Baptist Church, serving as deacon, teacher, and treasurer, and most recently, a faithful member of Morganton First Baptist Church, serving as deacon for four years.On Sunday mornings, Bueford enjoyed the fellowship of greeting other church members. Also, being a member of the Hogshead-Hord-Brown Sunday school class was special for him.Bueford had a wonderful rapport with people and had a fun sense of humor. He loved telling jokes, stories, and making people laugh. He kept his bird feeders full and took pride in his lawn, and remained active keeping it up himself well into his eighties. Through the years, he enjoyed making 8mm home movies, and later on, videos of his family and special occasions. He filled many photo albums and scrapbooks with photos, memorabilia and newspaper clippings of friends and family and loved sharing them with others. He loved sports throughout his entire life, excelling at basketball, baseball, softball, and bowling. He was a UNC Tar Heels fan, but always pulled for ACC teams when the Heels weren't playing. He had a penchant for chocolate and was famous for his delicious, moist, made-from-scratch pound cakes. The most important things to Bueford were God and his family.Bueford was the last survivor of 10 children, in addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Margie R. Lowman (Clyde), Riba R. Pittman (Charles), Lydia R. Hoyle; six brothers, The Rev. Earsel Robinson (Sue), The Rev. Paul Robinson (Ethel), The Rev. McCoy ("Doodie") Robinson, Jack Robinson (Sylvia), R.H. Robinson; two daughters, Penny Leigh Robinson (with his former wife, Jewell Wilson Robinson) and Elizabeth Ann Robinson (with his current wife, Jane.)He is survived by his wife, Jane Heafner Robinson; son, Timothy Mark Robinson; daughter, Donna Marie Robinson-Annas, and son-in-law, Grady June Annas Jr.; five loving grandchildren, Ryan Scott Sigmon, Evan John Sigmon, Molly Wray Sigmon, Samantha Leigh Robinson, and Aaron Wilson Robinson; four great-grandchildren, Benton Sigmon, Maddox Sigmon, Daymien Mills, and Aaden Mills; sisters-in-law, Darease Robinson and Kay Robinson; brother-in-law, Ronnie Hoyle; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.A graveside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. A viewing will be held at the graveside, prior to the service.Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Morganton.