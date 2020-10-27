Kenneth Ray BuchananFebruary 18, 1943 - October 25, 2020Mr. Kenneth Ray Buchanan, 77, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence, after a period of declining health.Mr. Buchanan was born Feb. 18, 1943, in Mitchell County, a son of the late Guy and Grace Ledford Buchanan. He retired after 45 years of service from Drexel Heritage Furniture Co. Kenneth was a faithful member of Community Baptist Church, serving as a deacon. His greatest love other than his family was fishing especially trout and bass fishing.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Emma Ollis; and four brothers, Donald, Roger, Arthur and Guy Jr. Buchanan.Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Jo Ann Burleson Buchanan of the home; sons, Tommy Buchanan and wife, Jody, and Jeff Buchanan and wife, Brandy, both of Morganton; sisters, Margaret Shuford of Vale, Mildred Smith and Becky Hice both of Baton; grandchildren, Zachary Buchanan, Avery Buchanan, Shelby Buchanan and Carson Hurt; great-grandchildren, Cayleigh Buchanan, Harlan Buchanan and Waylon Harbison; stepgrandchildren, Zeppeline Hefner and Melody Gatch; and a number of nieces and nephews.Funeral services for Kenneth Ray Buchanan will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Community Baptist Church, St. Mary's Church Rd., in Morganton, with the Revs. Tony Land and Buster King officiating. Interment in Community Baptist Church Cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.