Charles Warren HarrisJanuary 2, 1952 - October 28, 2020Charles Warren Harris Jr., 68, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2020.Born Jan. 2, 1952, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Charles Warren Harris Sr. and Penelope Jenkins Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Frederick Lee Edwards III.Mr. Harris was a member of North Morganton United Methodist Church and worked for North Carolina Department of Prisons.Mr. Harris is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marion Tull Edwards Harris; sons, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Charles Edwards Harris and wife, U.S. Army Capt. Abigail McLure Harris, and Baker Frederick Harris; and sister, Penelope Jenkins Harris.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross Burke County Chapter.Sossoman Funeral Home