Melody Powell GreerJuly 17, 1969 - October 28, 2020Melody Powell Greer, 51, of Oakmont Dr. in Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.She was born July 17, 1969, in Burke County, to the late Joe and Mary Frances Clark Powell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, "Nanny."Mrs. Greer was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and was employed by the Caldwell County School Systems as a cafeteria manager at Whitnel Elementary School. She loved life, had a great personality and never met a stranger. Melody was an exceptionally special person, who cared for everyone and always had a glowing smile on her face.Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Charles "Mike" Greer of the home; two sons, Tyler Greer and Keaton Greer, both of the home; special son, Noah Roark of Lenoir; brother, Joey Powell of Connelly Springs; two sisters, Laura Clark and husband, Martin, and Charity Powell, all of Morganton; loving mother-in-law, Ann Greer of Lenoir; special uncle and aunt, Randy and Brenda Clark of Morganton; and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., at Union Grove Baptist Church conducted by the Revs. Sam Craven, Jeff Lambert, and Randy Clark. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required and temperatures will be taken upon arrival.Serving as pallbearers will be Robbie Wilkie, Neil Ramsey, Wes Deal, Dakota Ramsey, Kevin Reece and Johnathan Craven. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Noah Roark.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to be made to Union Grove Baptist Church, 1808 Union Grove Rd., Lenoir, NC 28645; or to Charles Mike Greer, for: College Fund for children, 1665 Oakmont Dr., Lenoir, NC 28645.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory