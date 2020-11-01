Virginia "Sue" Payne Robinson-WhisnantDecember 21, 1934 - October 29, 2020Virginia "Sue" Payne Robinson-Whisnant, 85, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.Born in Swain County, she was the daughter of the late James Payne and Pearl Montieth Payne. Sue retired from Western Carolina Center (now J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center) with 25 years of service. She then had a wonderful career for several years as a real estate broker. Sue was a good friend to many and always had a positive outlook on life. Her special friend, Nadine Sanders, will truly miss her.Survivors include her husband, Joseph Whisnant Sr. of the home; daughters, Kathy Robinson, Dawna Davidson, and Joni Pritchard, all of North Carolina and Lisa Vanassche of California; stepdaughter, Regina Whisnant; stepsons, Jason and Joseph Whisnant (Jody); seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; estranged brother, Roger Payne and family of Louisiana; sister-in-law and daughter, Margaret Payne and Alice Payne Clayton of Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special cousin, Eulene Grey (Bob) of North Carolina.In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her first husband, Wallace Robinson; daughter, Sharon Robinson Edmondson; granddaughter, Pamela Hollifield; stepgranddaughter, Caitlin Elizabeth Whisnant; brother, Dwight Payne; sister, Marlene Payne Hurst; and a special life-long friend, Joyce Gibson Janofsky of Georgia.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to her caregiver for nine years, Sandra; her most recent caregiver, Rene; and the staff of Salon Edge Salon (especially Anthony Cates who did her hair, and Mike Smith, the salon owner) who treated her with kindness and respect for several years.Sue will be available for viewing from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A private crypt-side service will be held at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home