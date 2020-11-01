Elizabeth N. VaughnDecember 8, 1932 - October 29, 2020Elizabeth N. Vaughn, 87, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.Born Dec. 8, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel Newton. Elizabeth loved her family. She enjoyed watching football, especially the Carolina Panthers, cooking, gospel and country music, and cross stitching.Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Jim Carswell (Janice), Johnny Carswell (Sue), David Carswell (Deana); daughter, Judith Morrow (J.R.), Jerleen Blanton (Ray); grandchildren, James Aaron Carswell, J. David Carswell (Savannea), James Carswell (Summer Chapenne), Joshua Devan Carswell (Caelyn Steffy), Donnie McGee Jr., Tina Schwalboch, John Epley, Renee McGalliard (Corey), Christopher Blanton, and Lewis Blanton; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Aubrey, Easton, James, Waylon, Brookyln, Dixie, Lakelyn Elizabeth, Wesson, and Kyler; sisters, Mary Carswell and Gertie Smith.In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Carmel Matthew Vaughn; grandchildren, Bengi Blanton, Debbie Blanton; brothers, Robert Newton and David Newton.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Burkemont Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Luke Lane and Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.Sossoman Funeral Home