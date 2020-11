James Arlen Wilkins Sr.



Mr. James Arlen Wilkins Sr., 78, of Lenoir, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, in the chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Kirksey Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family.



Published by The News Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.