Becky Guffey FulenwiderDecember 17, 1962 - October 26, 2020Becky Guffey Fulenwider, 57, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.She was born Dec. 17, 1962, in McDowell County to the late Larry Harold Guffey and Christine Harklerode Guffey. Becky was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Morganton. She was a registered nurse at CHS-Blue Ridge, formerly Grace Hospital. Becky was a loving mother and was a devout Christian. She had an ability to love, laugh and enjoy the moment. Becky brought out the best in everyone. She was a devoted AL/Anon Member at First Presbyterian Church. Becky was a member of the Pilot Club.In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by brothers, Gordon Guffey and Earl Guffey.She is survived by her husband, Russell (Rusty) Fulenwider; sons, Judge Fulenwider and Christian Fulenwider; daughter, Briana Bright; brothers, Donald Guffey (Debbie), Richard Guffey (Lisa); sister, Beth Wilson (Mitch); aunts and uncles, Gordon and Elaine Harklerode, Mary Belle and Johnny Henline, Janice and Garry Guffey; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Sossoman Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, at McDowell Memorial Park with the Revs. Mitch Wilson and John Hagman officiating. The family ask that everyone who attends, to please wear mask and social distance.Sossoman Funeral Home