David Winfield ScottAugust 13, 1947 - November 1, 2020David Winfield Scott, 73, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.Born Aug. 13, 1947, in Burke County, he was a son of Mary Carolyn Wortman Scott and the late Charlie Winfield Scott. Mr. Scott was a member of First United Methodist Church. He retired from Lindy's Furniture and loved cars, especially Grand Nationals.In addition to his father, Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his son, D.J. Scott; and brother, Dean Andrew Scott.Those left to cherish his memory includes his mother, Mary Scott; wife, Wanda Coffey Scott; and daughter-in-law, Christine Brown.The family will have a private graveside service at Burke Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church.The family extends their gratitude to the staff at both Atrium Home Health and Burke Hospice.Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center