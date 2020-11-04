Minerva W. Carlisle



February 21, 1927 - October 28, 2020



Martha "Minerva" Windley Carlisle, 93, of Stanley, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.



She was born in Miami, Fla., Feb. 21, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. Windley Sr. and Edna Mae Davenport Windley. Described as "kind-hearted," "thoughtful," "generous," and a "life-long learner," Minerva was a graduate of Winthrop College in Rock Hill, S.C., and also of UNC-Chapel Hill, where she graduated with the MSW (Masters Social Work). She was a passionate and committed social worker for 30 years in Gaston County and at J. Iverson Riddle Center (formerly Western Carolina Center) in Morganton. Her faith was very important to Minerva; she was a long-time member of Grace Episcopal Church in Morganton and enjoyed talking about her faith with family and friends. Minerva was an avid reader who usually had several stacks of books and other reading material that she would pull out during the day; she also enjoyed flowers and had a special affinity for African violets.



Minerva is survived by one daughter, Susan Carlisle Roberts and her husband, John, who live in Stephens City, Va.; two grandsons, John Michael Roberts and his wife, Kala, of Herndon, Va., and Matthew Roberts of Wilmington; two grandchildren, Emily and Luke Roberts, of Herndon, Va. The grandsons and great-grandchildren affectionately called her "Mimi." Minerva is also survived by her brother, Walter H. Windley Jr. and his wife, Betty, of Gastonia; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom cherished their time with their Aunt Minerva.



Memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.



A service celebrating the life of Minerva W. Carlisle will be held at a later date.



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia



Published by The News Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.