Charles "Norman" Berry
March 17, 1930 - October 23, 2020
Mr. Charles "Norman" Berry, of 3321 Holly Hill Circle, in Valdese, passed Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at home, after a period of declining health.
Born St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1930, Norman was the son of the late Theodore "Ted" Berry and Margaret Griffin Berry and was preceded in death by sister, Janet Berry; brother, Eldon M. Berry; and grandson, Spencer Andrew Berry.
Norman was a loving and devoted husband and is survived by his wife, Rita Brinkley Berry, whom he wed April 5, 1953. He was a veteran and proudly served in the U.S. Navy, on board the U.S.S. Macon from 1948 to 1952.
Norman dedicated his life to God and his family.
He was a loving father, brother, and grandfather and is survived by his three sons, Mark A. Berry of Valdese, John B. Berry of Holly Springs, and Andrew K. Berry and wife, Lorie, of Valdese; two sisters, Ann Greene Rawls of Hickory, and Mrs. Dan (Helen) Farris of Charlotte; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Valdese First Baptist Church, where Norman was an involved member and deacon. The Revs. Josh Lail and David Greene will be presiding. Services will be held Saturday Nov. 7, at 1:30 p.m. The service will be held both in person and virtually on Youtube at VFBC Live. In person services will be limited capacity, socially distanced, and masks will be required. There will be no receiving of friends before or after the service.
Memorials may be made to Valdese First Baptist, 500 Faet St. NW, Valdese NC 28690; or the American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org
The family would like to give a special thanks to Norman and Rita's neighbors, Kathy and Chris Deal, Tony and Karen Robinson, and close friends Ray and Nancy Horton for their attentive care and support of Norman and Rita in recent years.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.