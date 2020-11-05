Garry Dwayne DuckworthOctober 6, 1952 - November 3, 2020Garry Dwayne Duckworth, 68, of Sophia, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.Born in Caldwell County, Oct. 6, 1952, he was the son of the late Nathaniel "Sam" Duckworth and Eula Watson Duckworth. Garry enjoyed gardening, hunting, car racing, and engineering. He never met a stranger, loved his chickens, and was a veteran of the NC National Guard.Garry is survived by his wife, Josephine Chow Thye Yong-Duckworth; and stepsister, Claudia Lamar.In addition to his parents, Garry was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Duckworth.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at Burke Memorial Park. Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard.Memorial contributions may be made to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.Sossoman Funeral Home