Edna Lucille Berry Seagle
1924 - 2020
BORN
October 29, 1924
DIED
October 29, 2020
Edna Lucille Berry Seagle

October 29, 1924 - October 29, 2020

Mrs. Edna Lucille Berry Seagle, 96, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her residence after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Seagle was born in Burke County, Oct. 29, 1924, a daughter of the late Addison and Sadie Fowler Berry. Edna was a faithful member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church, serving as a member of the church choir for many years. She retired from the textile manufacturing industry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland F. Seagle; son, Steve Gregory Seagle; great-grandchild; two brothers; and one sister.

Surviving are her children, Dennis Seagle and wife, Ann, of Connelly Springs and Brenda Brittain and husband, Clarence, of Icard; three grandchildren, Dennis Seagle Jr. and wife, Anna, of Granite Falls, Denise Worley and husband, William, of Mt. Olive, and Nicole Byles and husband, Ashley, of Icard; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Seagle will lie-in-state Sunday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Connelly Springs. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 367, Connelly Springs, NC 28612; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

The family would like to express their thanks for the special care given to Mrs. Seagle at her home by Burke Hospice and Palliative Care during her illness.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Shady Grove UMC
6908 Oak Ridge Church Rd., Connelly Springs, North Carolina 28612
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
13 Entries
Edna was a beautiful,kind person and Brenda and all of the family was blessed to have had such a wonderful mother. My sympathy in the loss of this special lady.
LOUISE Hice Benfield
Family Friend
November 7, 2020
Dear Brenda ,It was good to talk with you on phone Today.I got to know Edna when we worked at Jp. Stevens together.I hate we lost contact with each other.I ead on line Edna had passed. I really hate this ,but your mother was a very good Christan woman, who taught me a lot about life. God bless you and the rest of family during this sad time.
MIRIAM W PETREE
November 7, 2020
Edna was such an inspiring person her joy and love for others shined from her every time I was privelged to be around her. She loved her family and her Lord and I know that although she would have loved to stay with her family here she is now living in heaven where all her pain and limitations are gone and her joy is complete. I pray God will give you all His peace and comfort because I know that although Edna lived 96 years it is always too soon for us to have to say good bye to those we love and cherish. My thoughts and prayers are with you and just be comforted in the fact that you cared for her so lovingly and she knew how very much she was loved.
Debbie Byles
Family Friend
November 7, 2020
I know Aunt Edna and Uncle Short are together again. Steve is with them, too. Brenda, Dennis, Clarence, and Ann; I pray God keeps you in is loving arms and provides you love and strength as you go through this process. We love you and hope you feel better soon.
Revonda & Russell Hale
Family
November 6, 2020
Dennis and Denise,
So sorry to hear of your family's loss.
It has been a long time since the playground of Rutherford College.
You are in my prayers.
Candace Lowman Cox
November 6, 2020
I think the family knows how I feel about Ms Edna. She was such a special person in my life. My mom and Edna were life long friends and that just extended on down the line to me and my family. We loved her deeply and will miss her and her beautiful smile. My love to all of the family and so very sorry for your loss.
Gail Killian
Family
November 6, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
Carson & Nancy Hill
Friend
November 6, 2020
Dearest Brenda & family, knowing your seeet Mother from a very young age, she impressed me as a strong Christian, kind, fun loving & faithful. I am blessed to have known her. God bless you & your family with HIS Peace.
Frsnces Robinson
Family Friend
November 5, 2020
I will miss talking with Edna on Wednesday afternoons at Shady Grove. She was special.
Pam Hildebran
Friend
November 5, 2020
What a blessing Ms. EDNA was a beautiful lady a beautiful smile she had a knack to make everyone feel so special to her..!!! A sincere privilege to have crossed life's path with her!! My sincere sympathies and bless every memory she made for you to share!!!
Sue Hege
Friend
November 5, 2020
I am truly sorry for your lost.
Libby Bowman
November 5, 2020
