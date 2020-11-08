Menu
Spencer Dylan Price
Spencer Dylan Price

Spencer Dylan Price, 30, of Charlotte, beloved son of Caren Lynne Crabtree and Gary Lee Price, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Born and raised in Morganton, Spencer was a gifted musician and passionate about music. He gave and received much joy through music and was the happiest while playing guitar with his musician friends. He lit up while seeing or talking about his niece and nephew, Cricket and Huxley, who called him, "Uncle Sis-Sis." Those who knew Spencer described him as, "caring, gentle, loyal, big hearted, generous, funny and talented."

In addition to his parents and friends, those left to cherish his memory, include his sister, Celica Chastain and her husband, Josh; stepparents, Gary Grim and Bercie Price; stepbrothers, Issac Chapman and wife, Megan and Hamen Chapman; stepsister, Laura Chapman; girlfriend, Amber Bryant; nieces, nephews, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
