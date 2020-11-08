Glynis Maria Powell FlemingApril 5, 1966 - November 5, 2020Glynis Maria Powell Fleming, 54, of Morganton, died unexpectedly, after a brief illness Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at C.H.C. Blue Ridge Morganton.She was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church. Mrs. Fleming was born in Burke County, April 5, 1966, to Marjorie Wilson of Valdese and Manley Powell of Morganton.She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Fleming; maternal grandfather, Nehemiah Davis of Morganton; paternal grandparents, Manley and Margaret Powell of Nebo; stepfather, Winfred Wilson of Valdese; and stepmother, Debra Carswell Powell of Morganton.Surviving are her children, Faith Ann Fleming and partner, Sam Brittain, and Eli Fleming, both of the home; mother, Marjorie Wilson; father, Manley Powell; maternal grandmother, Alma Davis of Morganton; sisters, Gail Wilson Berry of Valdese and Kim Powell Sanders of Lenoir; stepbrother, Darrin Moody of Drexel; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses at 4935 Sugarloaf Rd. Morganton, NC 28655.