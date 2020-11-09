Geneva Chrisawn HallJanuary 18, 1925 - October 31, 2020Geneva Chrisawn Hall, 95, of Titusville, Fla., passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.Born in Yancey County, Jan. 18, 1925, she was the daughter of the late William Chrisawn and Sarah Lee Jones Chrisawn.Geneva was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly.Geneva is survived by her daughter, Glenda DeVinney of Titusville, Fla.; sons, Gary Hall (Karen) of Titusville, Fla., Herman Hall Jr. (Diane) of Drexel and Morris Hall of Morganton; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Henry Hall; and a son, Kenneth Hall.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Burke Memorial Park with Elder Dwight Fairchild officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choosing.Sossoman Funeral Home