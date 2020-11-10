Menu
Sandra "Sandi" Kay Briles Wagner

April 17, 1964 - November 6, 2020

Sandra "Sandi" Kay Briles Wagner, 56, of Hildebran, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Sandi was born April 17, 1964, in Jacksonville, N.C., to the late Edward Lloyd Brilles, and JoAnn McAdams Briles.

Sandra went to East Burke High School. Following high school, she was a model for a period of time. Later in life, she cut leather for various furniture companies in the area. Those who knew her, knew her love for Jesus, her son, and her dogs.

The family will have a private graveside service at Catawba Memorial Park.

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
