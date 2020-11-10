Sandra "Sandi" Kay Briles Wagner
April 17, 1964 - November 6, 2020
Sandra "Sandi" Kay Briles Wagner, 56, of Hildebran, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Sandi was born April 17, 1964, in Jacksonville, N.C., to the late Edward Lloyd Brilles, and JoAnn McAdams Briles.
Sandra went to East Burke High School. Following high school, she was a model for a period of time. Later in life, she cut leather for various furniture companies in the area. Those who knew her, knew her love for Jesus, her son, and her dogs.
The family will have a private graveside service at Catawba Memorial Park.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.